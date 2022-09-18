Ridgefield teachers reach tentative agreement; school resumes Monday

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield Education Association has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ridgefield School District and school will resume Monday, the REA announced Sunday.

The tentative agreement was reached shortly after 4 p.m., ending a six-day strike which began on Sept. 9.

REA will release details of the tentative agreement with members at the general membership meeting on Tuesday at Union Ridge Elementary School, 330 North 5th Avenue, they said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the many families, community members, union siblings and students who backed us,” said REA Co-Presidents Elizabeth Stamp and Kara Breuer said. “We should all be proud of what we accomplished and what we stood up for: student supports and respect for educators.”

REA represents about 240 teachers and other certificated staff in the Ridgefield School District.

