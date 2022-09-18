Sunnier & Warmer Sunday

Good morning! The rain arrived last night, but overnight we really didn’t experience much more. At PDX we recorded 0.02″ of rain last night, but nothing since midnight. Looking at the radar this morning, it appears showers are done here west of the Cascades, but a stray shower is still possible over the next few hours. In Eastern Oregon we have been seeing some early morning showers and thunderstorms.

Today, we should remain dry and seeing sunnier conditions than yesterday. Today will also be a warmer one, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. By tomorrow, high pressure strengthens and we will see even warmer and sunnier conditions. Highs tomorrow and Tuesday should be in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will be back in the 70s, but still plenty sunny.

Thursday we see another chance in the weather, with some showers arriving through the day. This still doesn’t look to be any kind of a soaking, with rain amounts likely below 0.25″. Friday should be drying out, but the clouds will stick around. Both days should see a little cooler temperatures, likely in the low 70s. But, by Saturday, we are back to mostly sunshine and highs in the upper 70s again.

