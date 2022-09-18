Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots fired near SW 185th Ave. & SW Farmington Rd. When deputies responded, they found evidence of shots being fired behind a Safeway in the area. They did not find any victims or suspects. No property was damaged.

Deputies said there is not a danger to the community.

