Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots fired near SW 185th Ave. & SW Farmington Rd. When deputies responded, they found evidence of shots being fired behind a Safeway in the area. They did not find any victims or suspects. No property was damaged.
Deputies said there is not a danger to the community.
