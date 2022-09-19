1 dead, no arrests after Forest Grove weekend shooting

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is investigating after a weekend shooting left one person dead.

Officers first responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow View Road after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots near a home.

Once on scene, police found a person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Forest Grove P.D. is describing the investigation as ongoing, although there are no current threats to the community.

The victim has yet to be identified and no information was given on a suspect(s).

