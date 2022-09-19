7-year-old girl missing from east Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their child had been in their now-stolen car.

Police are searching for Yamilet Martinez and a 2011 black Honda Civic with no plates.

Yamilet is Latina and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds.

She is wearing pink shoes (same as in the photo), has a hair style similar to the one in the photo, and is wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other” on it.

Police are asking anyone who sees Yamilet or a similar looking Honda Civic to call 911. Other tips or information can be emailed to Missing Person’s Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.

**ALERT** We are seeking the communities assistance to locate a missing 7 year old female. She was inside a Black 2011 Honda Civic and that vehicle was stolen with her inside. There are no plates on the vehicle. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JVRkzW8JKh — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 19, 2022

