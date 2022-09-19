7-year-old girl missing from east Portland

7-year-old girl missing from east Portland
7-year-old girl missing from east Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their child had been in their now-stolen car.

Police are searching for Yamilet Martinez and a 2011 black Honda Civic with no plates.

Yamilet is Latina and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds.

She is wearing pink shoes (same as in the photo), has a hair style similar to the one in the photo, and is wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other” on it.

Police are asking anyone who sees Yamilet or a similar looking Honda Civic to call 911. Other tips or information can be emailed to Missing Person’s Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Two bird watchers photograph thousands of snow geese at the Freezeout Lake Wildlife...
New atlas of bird migration shows extraordinary journeys
Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains stand beside their tents at a relief camp in Dasht...
WHO raises alarm on disease in flood-hit areas of Pakistan
Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston
Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston
PPB team serving search warrant arrests teen for attempted murder
PPB team serving search warrant arrests teen for attempted murder