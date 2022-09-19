7-year-old girl missing from east Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their child had been in their now-stolen car.
Police are searching for Yamilet Martinez and a 2011 black Honda Civic with no plates.
Yamilet is Latina and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds.
She is wearing pink shoes (same as in the photo), has a hair style similar to the one in the photo, and is wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other” on it.
Police are asking anyone who sees Yamilet or a similar looking Honda Civic to call 911. Other tips or information can be emailed to Missing Person’s Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.