Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 7-year-old who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in southeast Portland Sunday evening has been found safe, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a woman said her child had been in their now-stolen car. Police were searching for Yamilet Martinez and a 2011 black Honda Civic with no plates.

Police reported just before 11:30 p.m. that Yamilet had been found safe in the area of Laurelhurst Park. She was found inside the stolen vehicle.

FOX 12 spoke with Yamilet’s mother after the two were reunited at the police bureau’s East Precinct.

“I’m happy and grateful for everybody’s help. I really saw how the community got out there and helped me look for my daughter, and that just gave me a reassurance that I was going to find her,” she said.

There’s no word at this time if the person who stole the vehicle was located.

Police reported about 50 officers were searching for Yamilet.

“We received many tips from the community and we are grateful for their help,” the police bureau said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-252068.

