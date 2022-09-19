Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,

Investigators determined that Brown was the only person on the ATV when it crashed, police said.

