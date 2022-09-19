Driver dead, 3 injured after SUV rolls into drainage slough

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - The driver of an SUV died Monday morning after the car rolled several times and landed upside down in a drainage slough, according to Longview Public Safety. Three passengers, including 2 children, were taken to the hospital.

LPS responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. to find several bystanders trying to rescue the people in the car. Bystanders rescued a newborn and a 5-year-old while the other adult got out of the SUV. The three passengers were taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown.

The driver remained trapped in the submerged car. Officers used a Police SUV’s winch to roll the car allowing firefighters to free the trapped driver, but firefighters reported that the driver was dead.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

