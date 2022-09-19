Man injured in Vancouver shooting, suspect sought

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Vancouver Sunday evening, and police are continuing to search for the suspect.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with weapon call in the 4800 block of Hazel Dell Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

According to police, witnesses reported two men inside a vehicle were involved in some type of physical altercation. The suspect exited the vehicle, reached back inside, and shot the victim while he was sitting in the driver’s seat.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located. Police said the suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police.

