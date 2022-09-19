Man attempts to kidnap 5-year-old in Old Town: Portland Police

Portland police make an arrest in Old Town on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022.
Portland police make an arrest in Old Town on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022.(PPB / Twitter)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was found to be in possession of meth tried to kidnap a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st and Davis on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The man was arrested and booked on Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempted Kidnapping and cited for possession of meth.

FOX 12 has reached out to police for more details and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

