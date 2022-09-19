Man attempts to kidnap 5-year-old in Old Town: Portland Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was found to be in possession of meth tried to kidnap a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st and Davis on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

SEE ALSO: Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park

The man was arrested and booked on Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempted Kidnapping and cited for possession of meth.

FOX 12 has reached out to police for more details and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.