Police identify suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department has identified the man who was arrested after a weekend shooting left one person dead.

At about 8 p.m., on Sunday, officers responded to a home on Meadow View Road after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. Once on scene, officers found a person dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

During an investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old David Anthony Baynes, of Carlton. Baynes was arrested on Monday and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

The Forest Grove Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Washington County Major Crimes Team (MCT), Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART), Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Newberg-Dundee Police Department and the Oregon State Police.

