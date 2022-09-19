Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats

Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats.

With everything being made fresh in house, it’s hard to find something not to love on the menu! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to see what makes their katsu sandos so tasty.

For menu, hours and location check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats
Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown