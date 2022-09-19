Warm & dry start to the week

Good morning! Our skies are mainly clear early on this Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The most efficient cooling occurs when our skies are clear, wind is light and the air is dry. Expect a chilly start to the day in the lowlands, with sunrise temps in the 50s and 40s. We’ll end up with more sunshine than Sunday afternoon, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s across our western valleys. Tuesday afternoon will also be pretty warm with similar high temperatures. You’ll probably notice a bit more cloud cover though, especially in the central and southern Willamette Valley. It’s also possible that those areas could see an isolated shower or two on Tuesday.

An upper level low pressure system is parked right offshore of California. This system will begin to move northeast over Oregon between late Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers & isolated thunderstorms will pinwheel around the low across much of central Oregon, but some of those showers will also spread west of the Cascades. The most likely areas that will see showers will be from the central Willamette Valley eastward, but don’t be surprised if a few showers pass through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. It’ll turn cooler between Wednesday and Thursday thanks to the weather system passing overhead. Highs will dip into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday afternoon and beyond look drier as the aforementioned system moves northeast of our region. Friday should be our coolest day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the low 70s. High pressure will start to build in this weekend, which should warm things back up. Expect temperatures to rebound into the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.