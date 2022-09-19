Warm, sunny start to the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a six-day stretch of temperatures in the 70s, Portland hit 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. The warm, sunny conditions will continue for at least a couple more days. In fact, Portland will likely see temperatures in the mid 80s on Monday, and low 80s on Tuesday.

The cool, low-pressure system that has been sitting off the coast of California will start to push northeast on Wednesday, passing over our region and bringing us more clouds and potentially some shower chances. Models are indicating that our best shot at some precipitation is going to be Thursday (lining up with the fall equinox!), but rain totals would be very light in the Portland area. We’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday thanks to that cooler system.

Another high pressure will take hold again Friday and beyond, drying us out and warming us back into the upper 70s by the end of next weekend.

