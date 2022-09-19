Warm and sunny through Wednesday, then cooler

It’s a warm early fall day with temperatures into the lower 80s this afternoon. The next two days should be similar. We have a wet weather system quite close by though! Clouds and showers from California are moving north into the southern half of Oregon and that continues tomorrow and Wednesday.

On Wednesday & Thursday the whole system moves north into Eastern Oregon and Idaho. That spreads lots of showers into the eastern half of the state, but should leave NW Oregon and SW Washington dry. But as that system moves east it WILL pull a much cooler airmass, clouds, and spots of drizzle into areas west of the Cascades. So we expect a much cooler day Thursday.

Strong high pressure and accompanying sunshine and warmer temperatures returns for the weekend.

We still don’t see any sign of a soaking rain for another 8+ days.

