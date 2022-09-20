Agencies working to recover paddleboarder who went missing near Collins Beach

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded to Collins Beach after a person last seen paddle boarding disappeared in the Columbia River.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol responded just before 5:30 p.m. Monday and began the search with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, Scappoose Fire, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Sauvie Island Fire District.

We’re on Sauvie Island where the Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for a person who was last seen paddle boarding on the Columbia River. A couple we spoke with say boats and the Coast Guard helicopter have been searching the river for over an hour. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rZTQ4mJB4c — Chandler Watkins (@CWatkinsNews) September 20, 2022

The search was suspended around 8 p.m. and is expected to resume tomorrow. The incident is now being treated as a recovery.

