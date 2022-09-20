Agencies working to recover paddleboarder who went missing near Collins Beach

Multnomah County River Patrol.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded to Collins Beach after a person last seen paddle boarding disappeared in the Columbia River.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol responded just before 5:30 p.m. Monday and began the search with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, Scappoose Fire, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Sauvie Island Fire District.

The search was suspended around 8 p.m. and is expected to resume tomorrow. The incident is now being treated as a recovery.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

