Cloudier Wednesday, A Shower Possible

It was another warm one today! Temperatures climbed into the 80s and we saw nice blue, sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 50s for most of the metro area with clear skies.

Tomorrow, expect to see clouds increasing into the morning and picking up through the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle tomorrow as well. Temperatures should be warm again, but quite a bit cooler than today. We should be in the upper 70s, but pretty close to 80.

Thursday marks the official start of fall and it will feel a little bit more like it. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s and it should be a fairly cloudy day with gradual clearing. It’s also possible we see some light drizzle Thursday morning. The clouds linger into Friday morning and temperatures will again be in the lower 70s.

Heading into the weekend, we start to see temperatures climbing again and high pressure setting in. Saturday, expect high clouds and highs in the upper 70s. From there, we should see a few days in the 80s again with sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.