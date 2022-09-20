DUII driver arrested after crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

OSP File Image
OSP File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11 left a man dead and two others injured Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. to find that a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted into the shoulder of the highway while turning, then lost control of the car as it slid into the southbound lanes and hit several trees.

One of the passengers, 21-year-old Brando Segundo De Jesus, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fourth passenger was uninjured.

Troopers arrested Antonio on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangerment, coercion, assault, and manslaughter. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.13%; the legal limit is 0.08%.

Highway 221 was closed for about six hours.

