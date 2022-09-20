Highway 140 crash leaves woman dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Sep. 20, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on highway 140, near milepost 17, left a woman dead Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. to find that an eastbound white Lexus SUV tried to make a U-turn when it was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Lexus, Elizabeth Reynolds, died at the scene. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the animal shelter. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Highway 140 was affected for about 3 hours.

