Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix series

Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza and ice cream, and because of that, the shop is now featured on the Netflix series Chef’s Table: Pizza!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about the chef who owns the shop and why their pizza is so special.

For hours and location check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

