Man dies in Highway 140 crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) -A man died in a crash on highway 140 near milepost ten Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Tommy Fleeman, age 56, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound on a road above highway 140 in a maroon Ford Expedition when the car left the road and rolled down an embankment landing on the highway.

Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was affected for about three hours.

