OHSU warns of potential rise in flu cases this fall and winter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - According to research findings from a statewide COVID-19 forecast, there’s a concern of flu cases being on the rise.

The Oregon Health & Science University is projecting that flu cases this year may be at an all-time high.

OHSU said in normal years people are exposed to the flu regularly, which provides a natural boost to the immune system but during the pandemic, that hasn’t been the case as influenza hasn’t been present as many were protecting themselves from COVID-19.

“Because everybody’s been masking up and because we’ve had limited colds and flu viruses going around, so I do expect possibly a larger impact from the influenza virus, this season,” said Pharmacist Pat Hubbell.

Officials say this makes it extra important for people to get the flu shot, but add that COVID-19 shots are just as important.

Hubbell says those 65 and up should get the flu shot at the end of September or early October, but getting it is most important.

The COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot are both widely offered at various pharmacies and can be found online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.