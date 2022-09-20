Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

The passenger in the Toyota, identified as 28-year-old Kelsey Willburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Yoncalla, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Riverbend Medical Center.

Traffic on Highway 38 was affected for about four hours during the crash investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

