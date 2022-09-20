Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem

16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday,...
16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16.(Salem PD)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem.

16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16.

SEE ALSO: Search and Rescue calls on the rise in Multnomah County

Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen was considered endangered but the case was not being considered a criminal investigation.

Police did not release any further information, because they said the case involves a minor.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats

A post by the teen’s mother on Facebook described Zack as 5′8″ tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds. Last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket, and dark blue shoes.

If anyone sees Brenneman or knows of their whereabouts they are urged to call the Salem police department at 503-588-6123 and reference case number 22-20902.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Old Town Portland.
Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team.
Search and Rescue calls on the rise in Multnomah County as officials seek new recruits
Oregon Department of Forestry celebrates conclusion of statewide Hiroshima ‘Peace Tree’ plantings
Oregon Department of Forestry celebrates conclusion of statewide Hiroshima ‘Peace Tree’ plantings
Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon
Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols