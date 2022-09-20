Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem.

16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16.

SEE ALSO: Search and Rescue calls on the rise in Multnomah County

Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen was considered endangered but the case was not being considered a criminal investigation.

Police did not release any further information, because they said the case involves a minor.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats

A post by the teen’s mother on Facebook described Zack as 5′8″ tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds. Last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket, and dark blue shoes.

If anyone sees Brenneman or knows of their whereabouts they are urged to call the Salem police department at 503-588-6123 and reference case number 22-20902.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.