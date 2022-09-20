Police investigating ‘threat of violence’ at East Gresham Elementary School

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham-Barlow School District is letting families know an investigation is underway and police have been informed after a threat was made on social media.

According to an email sent to families, the “threat of violence” was made against the East Gresham Elementary School on Monday evening. The principal of East Gresham Elementary Kimberly Miles said staff immediately told the school’s security coordinator and called police who are investigating the threat and working with the district.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority. For this reason, I want to make sure you are fully informed regarding a situation that occurred tonight,” the letter to families began.

East Gresham Elementary went on to say threats of violence aren’t taken lightly and asked parents to monitor and speak to their kids about their social media accounts.

The school ended by asking anyone who sees something out of the ordinary or concerning to report it immediately.

The school will be in session tomorrow for students.

