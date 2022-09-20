PPB: 1 dead after shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a Portland emergency room Monday night.

According to Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire and identified the area as a crime scene.

20 minutes later, a local hospital called to report a person arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds in a private vehicle. They were later declared dead.

Detectives responded from the Homicide Detail and Criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division to investigate.

The areas of North Geneva Avenue between North Fessenden Street and North Newark Street will be closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Detective Rico Bengia at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-253142.

Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.

