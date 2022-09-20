Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday.

According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases

Another, secondhand report to staff at the high school said that one of the teens may have had a weapon.

Deputies arrived at the park and checked the area, but didn’t find any suspicious activity, according to Kempster. After the first call, there were no more reports in the area.

SEE ALSO: Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix series

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies were assigned to extra patrols in the area on and around the high school on Tuesday until after school is released in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.