Very warm today, cooling down mid to late week

Good morning! It was a warm start to the week across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. PDX officially hit 86 degrees Monday afternoon. Considering we’ll have an offshore wind today (bringing us drier air), I decided to bump our high temperature up to 87 degrees today. East winds, even in mid to late September, can have a warming effect on our western valleys. If you’re hoping to keep your A.C. off today, open up your windows early. Most of our interior valleys are starting the morning in the 50s.

An area of low pressure is still parked along the coast of northern California. This system has been ushering showers and isolated thunderstorms across much of southwest Oregon and northern California over the past few days. This system will gradually start to move northeast over the next day or two, bringing chances of showers farther north. Most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will stay dry during that time period, but a few showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday afternoon and night. The most likely areas that will see showers and isolated storms will be along & east of the Cascades. It looks like beneficial rain will be falling on the Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County, as well as some of the fires in the Blue & Wallowa Mountains. Temperatures should only reach about 80 degrees across the metro area on Wednesday, due in part to increasing cloud cover.

Thursday will be much different as the marine layer surges back inland. Expect a gradual clearing of our skies with highs struggling to hit the mid 70s. Friday still looks like the coolest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and high temps near 70 degrees. We’re anticipating a warming trend this weekend as high pressure expands over the West Coast. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s Saturday, and the mid 80s Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

