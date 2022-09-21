2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month.

On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.

Police later identified the gunman as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Lee Demarre. They found that Demarre lived with Malikoff, the employee from the bar, across the street from the business. Detectives also found that the amount stolen was actually $30,000.

The two were arrested and they each face three counts of aggravated theft.

