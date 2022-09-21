8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire.

Vancouver Fire said eight people in total were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Everyone is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

No additional details were provided by Vancouver Fire.

