Clark County Council approves major changes to jail system

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Council approved establishing a new county department of Jail Services on Tuesday.

The new department would transition management of the county jail from the sheriff’s office to the county manager’s office.

“The county is committed to work together internally and with our local partners to ensure a thoughtful and smooth transition during the upcoming months,” said County manager Kathleen Otto. “A safe, suitable jail facility for those housed in the jail as well as those who work and provide services in the jail will continue to be the number one priority.”

Clark County said in a release Tuesday night a transition plan will be developed with all the involved groups in the coming months.

