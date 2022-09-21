Cloudier & Cooler to Finish the Workweek

Good evening! We’ve had clouds through the day today, but lots of those high clouds and the sun was still coming through. Tonight we’re seeing a thicker layer of clouds and expect that to continue for most of the evening. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow, expect thicker marine layer to start the day, and it will be a slow clearing. We could gradually clear to more partly cloudy skies in the evening, but some clouds should be with us the entire day. Highs will be a bit cooler tomorrow because of this, with highs in the low to mid 70 - about 74. We’ll see similar temperatures Friday and morning clouds, but more sunshine through the rest of the day.

By Saturday we see some sunnier skies with high clouds and temperatures starting to warm. The end of the weekend and early next week looks warm again, as high pressure builds back overhead. We’ll see highs jump back into the mid 80s. The cooling will begin Wednesday, with clouds increasing through the day.

