Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town

Police did not disclose how the unnamed man was injured but clarified gunfire was not involved.

The man was given medical aid before paramedics arrived on scene to take him to Salem Health.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town
Search and Rescue calls on the rise in Multnomah County as officials seek new recruits
File image
Ridgefield teachers vote overwhelmingly in favor of new three-year contract
Sandy couple creates TikTok sensation with 80′s loving gerbil.
Sandy couple creates TikTok sensation with 80′s loving gerbil