Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town

Police did not disclose how the unnamed man was injured but clarified gunfire was not involved.

The man was given medical aid before paramedics arrived on scene to take him to Salem Health.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.