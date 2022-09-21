SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters extinguished a fire in a Sherwood triplex Wednesday morning, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a three-story structure in downtown Sherwood.

SEE ALSO: 8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

When they arrived, the first level was filled with heavy black smoke and flames were beginning to move up into the attic space.

Firefighters contained the fire to one of the three living units.

Built in the 1930s, the structure contains multiple “void spaces” where super-heated gas, fire and smoke can accumulate, according to firefighters. They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the spaces, and hand tools to cut them open and extinguish the flames.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town

The 1930s-era structure contains multiple “void spaces” where super-heated gas, fire and smoke can accumulate. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the spaces, and hand tools to cut them open and extinguish the flames. (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.)

All residents evacuated the building without injury. Medical responders evaluated one for smoke inhalation after they ran back inside to look for animals.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.

House fire in ‘30s-era Sherwood triplex extinguished (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.