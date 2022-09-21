Idaho white supremacist who assaulted Black man pleads guilty to hate crime

SEATTLE, Wash (KPTV) - An Idaho man pled guilty Wednesday to charges of a hate crime and making a false statement, according to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Jason Stanley, age 46, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Black man in a bar in Lynnwood, Washington in December 2018. Stanley was the fourth white supremacist to plead guilty to his role in the assault.

In his plea agreement, Stanley admitted that he was a member of a white supremacist group at the time of the assault. He said he entered the bar wearing symbols of his group membership with other members of white supremacist groups. Stanley and the others assaulted a Black man who was serving as the disc jockey at the bar, after getting into a disagreement.

They punched, kicked, and stomped on the Black man, calling him racial slurs. The man, and the two bystanders who tried to help him, were all injured.

In addition to the hate crime charge, Stanley also pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents about the assault. Stanley falsely claimed that he was not even present in the state of Washington during the weekend of the assault, which was proven wrong.

““The defendants, in this case, came to Washington state to commemorate their hateful embrace of white supremacy,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown for the Western District of Washington. “But they did not find the welcoming environment they expected.”

“The defendant, a known white supremacist, singled out and attacked a Black man because of his race. Violent, hate-driven conduct that has no place in our society today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The convictions that we have secured in this case make clear that the Department of Justice will continue to use every resource at its disposal to fight white supremacist violence.”

Stanley is scheduled for sentencing on January 6, 2023. The hate crime charge carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. The false statement charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

