Keizer man arrested for domestic violence after stabbing woman

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Northeast Cherry Avenue in Keizer and found that a man and a woman were involved in an argument when another woman intervened to protect the woman from the man. The man allegedly stabbed the woman who intervened.

The woman was taken to the hospital and into surgery but is expected to recover. Police later found the man, identified as a 32-year-old Keizer resident, and arrested him. He was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, coercion and sexual abuse.

