Late day shower possible, turning cooler over the next few days

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Wednesday with partly cloudy skies inland, and low clouds & fog along the coast. We’ll see waves of clouds pass through today, with mainly dry weather west of the Cascades. Late this afternoon and evening, a few showers may sneak over the Cascades and across the central/northern Willamette Valley (and maybe parts of interior southwest Washington). I wouldn’t expect much rain, but don’t be surprised if you encounter a shower. Temperatures will be about 4-6 degrees cooler than yesterday, topping out around 80 degrees. The best chance of a soaking rain will be along the Cascades and across central Oregon. There could even be some scattered thunderstorms in central Oregon.

The same system bringing these showers will push northeast across Oregon today, and should reach the northern Rockies by late Thursday. Showers will pinwheel around the system and across eastern Oregon, leaving most of central and western Oregon dry. However, this system will help strengthen our onshore flow, bringing widespread low clouds (marine layer) over the coast & our western valleys. Expect a gradual clearing Thursday and much cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s. Expect similar weather on Friday, with a bit more afternoon sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to expand over the West Coast this weekend. It looks like we have at least 4 days of mostly sunny weather on the way. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s Saturday, and should reach the low to mid 80s Sunday through Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

