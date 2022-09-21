Man found dead in Longview’s Lake Sacajawea identified, investigation ongoing

Scene photo
Scene photo(Longview Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday has been identified, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

The Longview Police Department made the announcement on Facebook, saying the body of a man was found in the lake near the Japanese Garden. Officers later said the circumstances of the man’s death is suspicious and further investigation is being handled by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

The man’s body was turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, the coroner’s office identified the man as 61-year-old Mark D. Holt, of Yakima, Washington. The coroner’s office also said circumstances of Holt’s death remain under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

