Man found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Longview’s Lake Sacajawea

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday.

Police made the announcement on Facebook, saying the body of an adult male was found in the lake near the Japanese Garden.

SEE MORE: Wanted fugitive hits Longview patrol car while running from arrest

Officers later updated the public, saying the circumstances of the man’s death is suspicious and further investigation is being handled by the Longview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

The man’s body has been turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner.

At this time, no additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.