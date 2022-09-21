Man found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Longview’s Lake Sacajawea

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM PDT
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday.

Police made the announcement on Facebook, saying the body of an adult male was found in the lake near the Japanese Garden.

Officers later updated the public, saying the circumstances of the man’s death is suspicious and further investigation is being handled by the Longview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

The man’s body has been turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner.

At this time, no additional information is available.

