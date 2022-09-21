Rain, cooler weather slows Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE Ore. (KPTV) - The rain and lower temperatures continued to help the Cedar Creek Fire on Monday, but officials indicated Tuesday that the danger to firefighters remains and might change in wetter weather to the possibility of falling rocks or trees in burned areas.

Cedar Creek Fire fast facts:

Started: Aug. 1

Burned:113,637 acres

Contained: 14%

Total personnel working fire: 2,356

Fire officials said Huckleberry Lookout and Taylor Burn Guard Station were still wrapped in fire-resistant material.

Westfir and Oakridge remain at a Level 1: Be Ready (Prepare to Evacuate).

