Ridgefield teachers vote overwhelmingly in favor of new three-year contract

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – Teachers in the Ridgefield School District voted 99 percent in favor of a new three-year contract on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ridgefield Education Association, the new agreement will guarantee annual cost-of-living increases, annual training in de-escalation tactics and improvements to class size providing safer learning environments. REA said improvements to special education caseloads are also expected over the next couple of years.

The REA reached a tentative contract agreement with Ridgefield School District on Sunday. School resumed Monday for the first time since Sept. 9.

“Thank you to our incredible Ridgefield families and our community who stuck with us and supported us through this bargain,” Ridgefield Education Association Co-Presidents Kara Breuer and Elizabeth Stamp said. “We should be proud of what we achieved together, and we look forward to continuing conversations with our community.”

REA represents about 240 teachers and other certificated staff in the Ridgefield School District.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ridgefield teachers reach tentative agreement; school resumes Monday
Ridgefield teachers reach tentative agreement; school resumes Monday
File image
Ridgefield School District reveals latest offer to striking teachers

Latest News

Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town
Search and Rescue calls on the rise in Multnomah County as officials seek new recruits
KPTV file image
Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem
Sandy couple creates TikTok sensation with 80′s loving gerbil.
Sandy couple creates TikTok sensation with 80′s loving gerbil