Ridgefield teachers vote overwhelmingly in favor of new three-year contract

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – Teachers in the Ridgefield School District voted 99 percent in favor of a new three-year contract on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ridgefield Education Association, the new agreement will guarantee annual cost-of-living increases, annual training in de-escalation tactics and improvements to class size providing safer learning environments. REA said improvements to special education caseloads are also expected over the next couple of years.

The REA reached a tentative contract agreement with Ridgefield School District on Sunday. School resumed Monday for the first time since Sept. 9.

“Thank you to our incredible Ridgefield families and our community who stuck with us and supported us through this bargain,” Ridgefield Education Association Co-Presidents Kara Breuer and Elizabeth Stamp said. “We should be proud of what we achieved together, and we look forward to continuing conversations with our community.”

REA represents about 240 teachers and other certificated staff in the Ridgefield School District.

