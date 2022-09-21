Wanted fugitive hits Longview patrol car while running from arrest

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect after he rammed a patrol car while attempting to flee.

Police say they contacted Xavier Felder-Thomas, 25, on Tuesday, unaware he had numerous warrants for his arrest related to charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and weapon offenses. Longview P.D. said about the time officers learned Felder-Thomas was a wanted and potentially armed fugitive, he started his car and attempted to flee.

While attempting to run, Felder-Thomas rammed an occupied officer’s patrol car head-on. Despite being rammed by the car, the officer was able to push Felder-Thomas’ vehicle into a nearby fence, blocking it from moving.

Officers say after his car was disabled, Felder-Thomas attempted to run on foot but was tasered by police and taken into custody.

During a search, officers located a Glock 9mm handgun on the driver’s floorboard loaded with 23 rounds of hollow-point ammunition. They also located extensive evidence suggesting indicating Felder-Thomas was involved in a fraud and identity theft scheme, officers said. The evidence was been turned over to major crimes detectives for investigation.

Wanted fugitive hits Longview patrol car while attempting to run from arrest. (KPTV)

Felder-Thomas was booked on numerous new felony charges in addition to outstanding warrants, Longview P.D. said on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.