Wanted fugitive hits Longview patrol car while running from arrest
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect after he rammed a patrol car while attempting to flee.
Police say they contacted Xavier Felder-Thomas, 25, on Tuesday, unaware he had numerous warrants for his arrest related to charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and weapon offenses. Longview P.D. said about the time officers learned Felder-Thomas was a wanted and potentially armed fugitive, he started his car and attempted to flee.
While attempting to run, Felder-Thomas rammed an occupied officer’s patrol car head-on. Despite being rammed by the car, the officer was able to push Felder-Thomas’ vehicle into a nearby fence, blocking it from moving.
Officers say after his car was disabled, Felder-Thomas attempted to run on foot but was tasered by police and taken into custody.
During a search, officers located a Glock 9mm handgun on the driver’s floorboard loaded with 23 rounds of hollow-point ammunition. They also located extensive evidence suggesting indicating Felder-Thomas was involved in a fraud and identity theft scheme, officers said. The evidence was been turned over to major crimes detectives for investigation.
Felder-Thomas was booked on numerous new felony charges in addition to outstanding warrants, Longview P.D. said on Wednesday.
