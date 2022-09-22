2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co.

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were arrested in Battle Ground, Wash. in connection with an attempted armed carjacking on Wednesday, according to the City of Battle Ground. Police are looking for a third suspect.

At about 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Southeast Clark Avenue and East Main Street after a report of three masked people attempting to enter cars.

Police found and detained two 17-year-old suspects.

As police searched for the third suspect, another victim reported that three people had approached his car at the intersection of Southeast Clark Avenue and Southeast First Street. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and ordered the victim to get out of his car. The victim said he sped away unhurt but heard a single gunshot behind him.

One of the teens had a handgun magazine “containing ammunition consistent with a spent cartridge,” police said.

The teens were arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

Clark County, Wash. police are still searching for the third suspect:

Male, race unknown

About 5 feet, 7 inches tall

Last seen in a white hooded sweatshirt and white pants

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Kelly at 360-342-5200 or via email at rick.kelly@cityofbg.org.

