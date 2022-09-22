3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County.

Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles.

Gresham Fire told FOX 12 that one driver was speeding on SE Troutdale Road and tried to pass a car when it crashed head-on with another vehicle, causing a fire. The vehicle that the speeding driver tried to pass ended up crashing down a steep embankment full of blackberry bushes, according to Gresham Fire.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to perform a high-angle rope rescue to get the driver out of the car down the embankment.

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals. Gresham Fire did not say the extent of their injuries but said all were walking after the crash.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is leading the crash investigation. There’s no word at this time if the driver who caused the crash will be facing charges.

