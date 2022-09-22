52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard.

The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street.

Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that once officers arrived on the scene they detained one person while the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was determined at the hospital that her injuries were non-life threatening.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Katelynn Amanda Spacal was booked into jail on a second-degree assault charge. A felony.

