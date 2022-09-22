92K fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth seized by Multnomah County deputies

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit recently seized a massive amount of fentanyl pills and other drugs during an investigation.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a person with a “substantial” amount of illegal drugs was driving to the Portland area on Sept. 18. Deputies, along with help from the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force, located and followed the vehicle into Clackamas County.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and searched it after presenting a warrant to the driver. Deputies located 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine, and 10 pounds of meth inside the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, drug tests revealed that the cocaine was also cut with fentanyl.

Based on a months-long investigation, the sheriff’s office said that it is believed that most of the drugs would have been distributed in Multnomah County.

“Even the smallest amounts of fentanyl – one pill – can kill,” said Sheriff Mike Reese. “By taking more than 90,000 fentanyl pills off our streets, our deputies are saving countless lives.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl - about the weight of a few grains of salt - to cause a deadly overdose.

Two people, 23-year-old Easton Hallock and 24-year-old Talulah Miroff, were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on possession charges.

