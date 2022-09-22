Cloudier & cooler today, warmer this weekend

Good morning! Showers are tapering off over the Cascades early on this Thursday, and will shift across north central & northeast Oregon the remainder of the morning. The weather system producing the showers is pushing out of Oregon, but also strengthening our onshore flow. This will cause the marine layer to surge inland, leading to a cooler day. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out, but expect to see sunbreaks between the mid to late afternoon. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 70s. Friday will turn out to be a beautiful day, with patchy morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine. Highs should reach about 75 degrees or so.

As we’ve been talking about over the past few days, another ridge of high pressure will expand over the West Coast this weekend. This will eliminate most of the clouds & warm our temperatures back up. Highs will make a run at 80 degrees on Saturday, and should be in the mid 80s on Sunday. Monday could be the warmest day of this stretch, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure will move east of our region around Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing temps to cool back down. Our shower chances will be on the increase sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. That being said, I still don’t see our first Fall soaker coming. It’s possible we’ll have to wait until early October for that to happen. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

