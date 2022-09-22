Corbett Fire announces $4.5 million bond on November ballot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Corbett Fire District announced a new $4.5 million bond for the November ballot that officials said will give them more resources to fight all types of fires.

Dave Flood, Fire Marshal for the Corbett Fire District, said this is the first time they’ve asked the public for money through a bond measure. To pay for it, property taxes would be increased inside the district by 65 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value. For example, a property worth $300,000 would cost an extra $195 a year in taxes.

Flood said the money will be used to renovate three district fire stations, buy a new water tender, construct a new training facility, and build five 15,000-gallon underground water tanks in more rural parts of the district. Flood said these tanks will help firefighters respond more quickly to fires and dump double the water in the same period of time. If the bond passes, he said, communities inside and outside of Corbett will benefit.

“It just gives us the capacity to go over and help Sandy, go down and help Gresham, and it allows us to better help the state,” Flood said. “This year I think we’ve been out maybe three weeks total with four call-outs and it allows us to help the state and retain enough equipment back here to keep doing our job.”

Sarah Grigsby has lived in Corbett for the last two decades and is also on the local water board. It wasn’t until the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017 that wildfires became a priority.

“We had whole enlightenment,” Grigsby said.

Grigsby said since that fire, her community has learned to be fire-wise by building defensible space, having a go bag ready, and trusting their local firefighters.

“We live just right over there, we hear the sirens go off,” Grigsby said. “Knowing that they’re volunteers coming, again and again, is really critical.”

Grigsby said she supports the bond as of now but will make a final decision after she reads more of the details. But being on the waterboard, she knows how critical it is for firefighters to have an extra supply of water.

“We do know, I’m really happy to hear about this bond, that over and above the capacity of the infrastructure of the water system we may have resources for wildfires because wildfires have brought an additional oomph to our community,” Grigsby said.

Corbett Fire will be holding four public meetings on the bond measure:

Sept. 29 at the Corbett Fire Station at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at the Springdale Fire Station at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at the Aims station at 6:30 p.m.

A fourth at the Bridal Veil Lodge at 6:30 p.m.

