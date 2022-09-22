Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police.

SEE ALSO: DUII driver arrested after crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16.

Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a van heading north, police said.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Yamhill Co.

Carlberg was pronounced dead, while the driver of the van, 41-year-old Jose Valverde Ortiz of Beaverton and his passenger, 34-year-old Abel Valverde Ortiz also of Beaverton, were unhurt.

The highway was closed for about four hours between Mountain Top Road and Bald Peak Road.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rendering of what the light rail bridge will look like once completed.
TriMet closing I-84 this weekend to work on new light rail bridge
First Oregon K-9s certified to detect fentanyl. LEFT: K-9 Max. RIGHT: K-9 Nacho.
First Oregon K-9s certified to detect fentanyl announced
KPTV file image
Fleeing Salem suspect remains hospitalized after hitting head during arrest
FILE - People march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Renton man pleads guilty for part in 2020 plot to burn Seattle police building