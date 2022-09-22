Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16.

Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a van heading north, police said.

Carlberg was pronounced dead, while the driver of the van, 41-year-old Jose Valverde Ortiz of Beaverton and his passenger, 34-year-old Abel Valverde Ortiz also of Beaverton, were unhurt.

The highway was closed for about four hours between Mountain Top Road and Bald Peak Road.

