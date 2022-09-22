First Oregon K-9s certified to detect fentanyl announced

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) -Two Medford police service dogs have become the first K-9 units certified in Oregon to detect fentanyl, the Medford Police Department announced on Thursday.

Following an increase in fentanyl use and overdoses in the area, Medford police worked with the California Narcotic Canine Association to train and certify the K-9s and their handling officers.

“The recent certification of K-9 Nacho and K-9 Max will help in our efforts to save lives and limit the amount of fentanyl in our community,” police said.

As of Thursday, K-9 Max has successfully detected fentanyl, leading police to seize more than 6 ounces of powdered fentanyl.

